Published Dec 4, 2024
Michigan set to host Liberty OL transfer Jordan White for visit next week
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

Michigan isn't wasting any time hosting talent out of the transfer portal as the Wolverines have identified an offensive lineman it wants to get in on a visit.

Per his agents, Liberty offensive lineman Jordan White is set to head to Michigan next week for a visit. He is set to be in Ann Arbor on December 11 and will have a visit to Vanderbilt on December 13.

Transferring to the Flames program from West Virginia, White played in 11 games at left guard and was considered one of the top linemen in Conference USA this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, White graded out as the sixth-highest interior linemen in all of college football.

During the 2023 season with the Mountaineers, White played in all 14 games for WVU at center.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky