Michigan set to host Liberty OL transfer Jordan White for visit next week

Michigan isn't wasting any time hosting talent out of the transfer portal as the Wolverines have identified an offensive lineman it wants to get in on a visit.

Per his agents, Liberty offensive lineman Jordan White is set to head to Michigan next week for a visit. He is set to be in Ann Arbor on December 11 and will have a visit to Vanderbilt on December 13.

Transferring to the Flames program from West Virginia, White played in 11 games at left guard and was considered one of the top linemen in Conference USA this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, White graded out as the sixth-highest interior linemen in all of college football.

During the 2023 season with the Mountaineers, White played in all 14 games for WVU at center.