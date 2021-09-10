Michigan Set To Host Talented Group Of Pacific Northwest Recruits

Michigan is gearing up for its biggest recruiting weekend of the year. The Wolverines are set to host a ton of talented recruits from across the country, including the Pacific Northwest. Michigan has made the area a priority as of late, and nothing would impress prospects from the region more than a win over Washington on Saturday night at The Big House. Ford Sports Performance, founder by elite trainer Tracy Ford, is a nationally renowned training and club 7v7 program for top athletes in the Pacific Northwest, producing several NFL players over the last decade.

FSP is set to invade Ann Arbor this weekend with a small group of talented recruits, headlined by key 2022 offensive line target Mark Nabou. Michigan hosted Nabou for an unofficial visit this summer and offered shortly after he backed out his verbal pledge to Washington. The Wolverines also met with him at their Seattle satellite camp this summer and are making a big impression. “The campus and the facilities were great,” Nabou said. “Everything is close to each other. I really liked the weight room. It’s so big. They had the indoor hill, which was cool. The gear was great. Everything out there was just really next level. It was cool. I really liked the visit. It’s a nice area. I really like Michigan.” Michigan is also set to get 2023 offensive lineman Landen Hatcett back on campus after hosting him for the BBQ at The Big House. Hatchett is considered one of the top centers in the country for next cycle and is high on the Wolverines. “I loved Michigan when I went on my visit,” Hatchett said. “They treated me super well and expressed a lot of interest. I am excited to get back and really see what the game day atmosphere is like.” Rivals250 running back Jayden Limar is quickly becoming a priority for Michigan in the 2023 class and is excited to get his first look at the program. “Michigan has showed a lot of love towards me for a while now,” Limar said. “All the conversations I’ve had with their staff have been great. I am really looking forward to seeing their campus and learning more about the program.”