Michigan set to host Western Kentucky DB Upton Stout this weekend
Michigan isn't wasting any time building out its wish list for next year's team despite preparing for Alabama in the College Football Playoff later this month.
The Wolverines are kicking off its transfer portal cycle by hosting one of its top targets on the board in Western Kentucky defensive back Upton Stout. Maize & Blue Review can confirm the Wolverines will be hosting the Hilltoppers product on Sunday for a visit.
The news was first reported by The Michigan Insider.
During the Hilltoppers' 7-5 campaign this season, Stout finished the regular season with 29 tackles, .5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception.
