News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 15:35:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Signee Blake Corum Talks Practicing With Wolverines

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Blake Corum took advantage of a unique opportunity.

The four-star 2020 running back signee from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances practiced with Michigan leading up to its Citrus Bowl against Alabama a couple of weeks ago.

Baltimore running back Blake Corum signed with Michigan last month.
Baltimore running back Blake Corum signed with Michigan last month. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Early returns were that Corum more than held his own and impressed the staff. The highest ranked player in the class, Corum said it was a tremendous learning experience.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}