Michigan signee Derrick Moore wins MVP at Under Armour All-America game

Derrick Moore made sure to dedicate the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game to his former teammate Aaron Wilson.

Wilson, who passed away from cancer back in April, was a four-star recruit in his own right at St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, the same school attended by the 2022 Michigan signee.

Moore would wear Wilson's honorary UA Game jersey in practice Saturday and even have Wilson's image printed onto a t-shirt worn underneath his shoulder pads for the game.

"I'm actually out here playing for him, I'm not playing for myself," Moore said after the exhibition in Orlando. "I'm just continuing his legacy."

Moore felt honored to play in front of the Wilson family Sunday at Camping World Stadium, where he collected two sacks en route to earning Most Valuable Player, as Team Icons won 23-17 over Team Legends.

"It feels good to be named MVP today," Moore said. "I was everywhere on the defensive line. They had me a little bit inside, little bit outside."

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive end committed to Michigan on the early National Signing Day period in mid-December, after withdrawing his pledge from Oklahoma following the departure of former head coach Lincoln Riley.

The Wolverines struck once Moore took an official visit the weekend prior to signing. As the No. 121 overall prospect in the 2022 class and the No. 10 overall player for his position, Moore totaled 55 tackles and 12 sacks last season.

"When I get to Ann Arbor, it's going to get turned up a little bit more," Moore said. "Michigan is getting ready for me, man, can't wait to be there. I'm ready to get up there and get rolling."