Michigan Signee Louis Hansen On Studying Playbook, Harbaugh Situation, More
Louis Hansen put pen to paper last month and is inching closer towards officially becoming a Michigan Wolverine.
In fact, the 2021 Rivals100 tight end out of Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s received his playbook last week and has been studying it as hard as possible.
“I got the playbook last week and started looking at it to get a head start,” Hansen said. “Obviously, it’s not pressing since I’m not going to be one of the guys getting there in the winter. I just want to get it in my head, so it stays familiar. That way when I get to campus, I’ll have the playbook down by Week 1.”
Hansen actually had an hour-long meeting with his future position coach, Sherrone Moore, earlier today (Wednesday) and had a chance to go over the basics of the playbook.
“We were just locking in the simplistics like how to line up, how to get the play call and different formations,” Hansen said. “We hadn’t really talked since around Christmas, so we just talked about how things were going. We spent a lot of time on the playbook, and he just checked in. That was basically it.”
Hansen went over film with Moore throughout the recruiting process but with the playbook now in hand, the four-star recruit is getting a closer look at exactly how he’ll be used in Michigan’s offensive scheme.
