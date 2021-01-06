Louis Hansen put pen to paper last month and is inching closer towards officially becoming a Michigan Wolverine.

In fact, the 2021 Rivals100 tight end out of Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s received his playbook last week and has been studying it as hard as possible.

“I got the playbook last week and started looking at it to get a head start,” Hansen said. “Obviously, it’s not pressing since I’m not going to be one of the guys getting there in the winter. I just want to get it in my head, so it stays familiar. That way when I get to campus, I’ll have the playbook down by Week 1.”