{{ timeAgo('2020-01-02 16:14:22 -0600') }}

Michigan Signee RJ Moten On Chris Partridge Departure, AA Bowl, More

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Michigan had a staff shakeup this week as safeties coach Chris Partridge departed for Ole Miss to take over as defensive coordinator.

Partridge was instrumental in landing three-star 2020 Delran (N.J.) High safety RJ Moten, who signed with the Wolverines during the early period.

New Jersey defensive back RJ Moten signed with Michigan last month.
Moten was surprised but upbeat about Partridge taking another job just a couple of weeks after he put pen to paper.

