Michigan Signee RJ Moten On Chris Partridge Departure, AA Bowl, More
Michigan had a staff shakeup this week as safeties coach Chris Partridge departed for Ole Miss to take over as defensive coordinator.
Partridge was instrumental in landing three-star 2020 Delran (N.J.) High safety RJ Moten, who signed with the Wolverines during the early period.
Moten was surprised but upbeat about Partridge taking another job just a couple of weeks after he put pen to paper.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news