Michigan Signees Drop In Final 2020 Rivals100 Rankings
Rivals.com released its final Top 100 national rankings for the 2020 recruiting class on Tuesday morning.
Only one Michigan signee made the list — four-star Milton (Mass.) Academy linebacker Kalel Mullings.
The New England star came in at No. 92, falling one spot from last month’s rankings.
Mullings had dominant senior season that him earn New England Independent School League MVP honors. Mullings played running back, wide receiver, linebacker and also returned kicks and punts for his high school team.
An All-American Bowl selection, Mullings had a strong week of practice in San Antonio earlier this month and returned a blocked extra point for a score in the game..
Michigan is recruiting Mullings as a Mike linebacker, but he could also see time at running back.
Mullings picked Michigan in June over offers from Clemson, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and a number of other top programs. He signed with UM during the early period.
Four-star Michigan running back signee Blake Corum, who made a huge jump from No. 136 to No. 67 in last month’s rankings, completely fell out of the Top 100. Corum scored a touchdown in the Under Armour All-America Game and received praise, so this one was a surprise.
Once Michigan’s highest rated signee, Corum was sensational as a senior, leading St. Frances to an 11-1 record and a No. 4 national ranking, per MaxPreps.
Four-star Michigan wide receiver signee AJ Henning also fell out of the Top 100. Henning came in at No. 87 in last month’s rankings. He was part of the All-American Bowl but wasn’t a huge factor in the game.
Still, Henning was one of the most explosive playmakers in America as a senior, earning Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Illinois. Like Corum, his drop comes as a surprise.
Michigan has the No. 8 ranked 2020 recruiting class in the country, per Rivals.com.
