The New England star came in at No. 92, falling one spot from last month’s rankings.

Only one Michigan signee made the list — four-star Milton (Mass.) Academy linebacker Kalel Mullings .

Rivals.com released its final Top 100 national rankings for the 2020 recruiting class on Tuesday morning.

Mullings had dominant senior season that him earn New England Independent School League MVP honors. Mullings played running back, wide receiver, linebacker and also returned kicks and punts for his high school team.

An All-American Bowl selection, Mullings had a strong week of practice in San Antonio earlier this month and returned a blocked extra point for a score in the game..

Michigan is recruiting Mullings as a Mike linebacker, but he could also see time at running back.

Mullings picked Michigan in June over offers from Clemson, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and a number of other top programs. He signed with UM during the early period.