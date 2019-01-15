Michigan signee Christopher Hinton is a five star once again. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Rivals.com just released its final set of rankings for the 2019 class and several Michigan signees made huge jumps. A couple slid just a bit but for the most part, it was a good update for all things maize and blue. Here is a complete breakdown of where they all landed, with a specific description of the movement they made:

Signees

Notes: After being labeled as a strongside defensive end throughout the entirety of the recruiting cycle, Hinton explained that he was recruited exclusively as a defensive tackle by Michigan and played that position during the All-American Bowl. The 6-5, 285-pounder dominated throughout the week and impressed Rivals analysts from across the country. He's now considered a defensive tackle by Rivals.com and regained his fifth star. He moved up 28 spots all the way to No. 15 overall in the country. Rivals.com Georgia analyst Chad Simmons has been tracking Hinton for several years and really supports the move for the big lineman. “Hinton has had a great career, starting four years on the varsity level at a top high school in the metro Atlanta area and we knew he was an elite prospect early on," Simmons said. "There have always been questions though, not only about him as a defensive lineman, but even if he had more upside on the offensive side of the ball. In San Antonio, he answered a lot of those questions as a defensive lineman. He was focused only on one side of the ball and he showed better quickness off the ball, he showed the power and he performed at the five-star level daily. Hinton played himself back into that five-star discussion real quick with his performance at the All-American Bowl.”

Notes: Hill did not move, remaining the No. 24 player in the country and the nation's best safety. He had a good week of practice for the All-American Bowl but struggled a bit in the actual game. He's proven that he's the best safety in the country but didn't really do anything to warrant a climb or dip in the rankings.

Notes: Charbonnet was in attendance for the Under Armour All-American Game but did not participate due to an undisclosed injury. Some questioned whether he was actually hurt or not and that caused him to slip 21 spots in the rankings. He's now the No. 60 overall player in the country and the No. 4 running back. He's enrolled already at Michigan and taking part in winter workouts.