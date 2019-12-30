The nation’s top all-star games are here. Both the Under Armour All-America Game and the All-American Bowl are set to take place this weekend, and a handful of 2020 Michigan signees will take part in the action. The Under Armour All-America Game will take place on Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and air live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET.

Chicago wide receiver AJ Henning signed with Michigan this month.

Michigan’s highest rated 2020 signee is four-star Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances running back Blake Corum, who was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Maryland. Corum is sure to have a big impact in this game and has been a practice standout early on. Fellow signee Andre Seldon will also play in the UA game. A Rivals250 prospect, Seldon was committed to Michigan for more than a year before signing during the early period. Seldon has received positive feedback from the first couple of practices. Lastly, three-star Michigan offensive line commit Micah Mazzccua will play in the UA game as well. Mazzccua remains a verbal pledge, but he did not sign during the early period as there are still some question marks surrounding his status.

Four-star Michigan defensive line signee Braiden McGregor was selected for the game and is enjoying the festivities in the Orlando but will not play in the game. McGregor suffered a season-ending injury this fall. The All-American Bowl — formerly the Army game — will be played on Jan. 4 at the Alamodome in San Antonio and air live on NBC at 1 p.m. ET. Four-star 2020 Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Darion Green-Warren will make his decision during the game. Green-Warren is Michigan’s top remaining target this cycle, and the Wolverines appear to have the edge going into the weekend. Green-Warren is also considering Nebraska and USC, which was thought to be the favorite for most of the fall. However, Michigan did a terrific job on his recent official visit and made a statement with his family during their time in Ann Arbor. Green-Warren will enroll early at the school of his choice. Green-Warren will play on the West squad alongside Michigan wide receiver signee AJ Henning, the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Illinois. Henning committed to Michigan in the summer and is perhaps the most explosive playmaker in the 2020 recruiting class.