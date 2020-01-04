A handful of Michigan signees took part in the All-American Bowl on Saturday afternoon and impressed on national television. The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in San Antonio for the event and shared his thoughts on each one. Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

New Jersey defensive back RJ Moten signed with Michigan.

*** Michigan’s newest member of the 2020 recruiting class is four-star Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Darion Green-Warren, who signed in December but announced his decision live at the game today. And Michigan fans got a glimpse of why Green-Warren is considered one of the best corners in the country. The Rivals250 prospect had an excellent day as he came away with two pass breakups and only allowed one catch. Green-Warren got several reps against five-star Notre Dame wide receiver commit Jordan Johnson and kept him in check. *** Green-Warren is very advanced from a technical standpoint. He won’t need a lot of work in that regard and enrolling early will definitely help. He has great length and knows how to use it to his advantage. Green-Warren could very well see the field early, but he needs to add weight to his frame. While Green-Warren is physical, he is also very thin and may have some issues against bigger wide outs at the next level early on. There have been questions about his speed, but his game is more built on being a technician.

*** Four-star Michigan linebacker signee Kalel Mullings had one of the more exciting plays of the game as he returned a block extra point all the way back for two points. Mullings has excellent speed for his size and easily broke away after the kick was blocked. Remember, Mullings had Power Five offers as a running back, which should tell you what type of athlete he is. *** Mullings actually didn’t see a ton of action today. But when he was in, I thought he moved really well. Again, Mullings is a plus athlete, so his ability to drop back into coverage should help. When I flew out to Boston this fall, he exclusively played running back, so it was nice to see him on the defensive side of the ball. While he didn’t make flash plays — other than the extra point return — he was around the ball and active in pass coverage.