A handful of Michigan recruits took part in the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday evening and impressed on national television. The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on each one.

Maryland running back Blake Corum signed with Michigan last month. (Blake Corum)

*** Four-star Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances running back Blake Corum is Michigan’s highest ranked signee in 2020, and he showed why on Thursday evening as he scored a touchdown and broke off a couple of exciting runs. While not the tallest back, Corum has a thick frame and isn’t afraid to run through defenders. He is quick and explosive and reminds me a lot of Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. *** Perhaps the best run of the night from Corum was an 8-yard burst in the second half. While it wasn’t a particularly long run, Corum showed off his incredible ability to shed tackles as he used his lower body strength to break away from 310-pound LSU commit Jaquelin Roy. As mentioned, Corum also scored a touchdown. It came on a 1-yard plunge. You can see the video below.

*** The biggest star of the week at the Under Armour All-America Game was arguably 2020 Michigan defensive back signee Andre Seldon. He made several highlight pass breakups during practice and caught the attention of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Seldon was impressive in the game as well. He had a couple of deflections, including a college level one in the first half. He has the ability to be a major contributor as a slot corner/nickel. *** The biggest concern with Seldon is his size. Not only is he 5-foot-8, but he also has a slender build. Seldon did a nice job on a bigger wide receiver in Brenden Rice but also lost a battle to him in the fourth quarter. There is nothing he can do about his height, but he can add weight. Other than that, he’s a playmaker on the back end with tremendous instincts and a dog mentality. I don’t expect him to be a full-time corner on the outside, but he can perform well in a certain role.