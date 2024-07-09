The ebb and flow of Michigan's 2025 recruiting class has been an interesting case study of patience.

As some have been frustrated with the Wolverines' lack of progress at certain points during the 2025 cycle, the U-M staff manages to answer back in a major way by securing the commitment of some key targets in the process.

With the Wolverines missing on a handful of commits recently, the program was also on the right side of the announcements with a few key additions.

The Wolverines secured Rivals150 S Ivan Taylor and four-star TE Andrew Olesh on Monday, which has seen the program's class soaring on the Rivals Team Rankings.

As of this writing, the Wolverines class sits at No. 14 overall in the country. For reference, U-M's 2024 class finished No. 13 overall.

Here's a look at U-M's 15 total commits so far.