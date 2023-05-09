Michigan softball earns No. 10 seed in Big Ten Tournament
The Michigan softball team — just one year removed from the Carol Hutchins era — has had a fairly mediocre season, and the Wolverines will enter the upcoming Big Ten Tournament with some work to do if they want to breathe easily on Selection Sunday.
Head coach Bonnie Tholl's Michigan Wolverines enter the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 10 seed, and they are set to take on No. 7 seed Penn State on Wednesday afternoon in Champaign, Illinois.
For Michigan, the opening-round matchup against the Nittany Lions will serve as more than just a chance to advance to the second round of the conference tournament. The Wolverines currently sit squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble with a 26-24 overall record and a 10-13 mark in the Big Ten.
As it currently stands, predictions from D1 Softball and USA Today have Michigan in the field of 64, while a projection from College Sports Madness' Hayden King has the Wolverines out.
Michigan and Penn State have not yet played one another this season, meaning Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup will be the first live, in-person look the teams have of each other this season.
Tholl's team enters the conference tournament having lost seven of its last nine games, including a recent three-game sweep at the hands of the third-seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Michigan has not missed the NCAA Tournament since 1994, which ironically, was the year Tholl first joined the Michigan staff as an assistant coach.
