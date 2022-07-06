Michigan Softball picks up three transfer portal additions

Carol Hutchins and the Michigan Softball team saw a number of players enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2022 season, but Hutchins wasted no time in finding qualified replacements.

Outfielder Ellie Mataya and pitchers Hannah George and Jessica LeBeau are all expected to join the team from the transfer portal for the 2023 season, the program announced on Tuesday.

Mataya, who transferred from Boston College, started all four seasons in the outfield for the Eagles. As a senior in 2022, Mataya led the team in a slew of offensive statistics including batting average (.353), on-base percentage (.416), hits (54) and total bases (76). She also reached base safely in 41 of 47 games.

The Boston College transfer will be an extremely reliable center fielder for the Wolverines. Mataya has started in 162 of 163 possible games in her career, and will be a consistent threat in Michigan's lineup come next spring.

George, a North Carolina transfer, has a career 3.90 ERA, following a 4.64 posting in 2022. In her senior season, George threw 105.2 innings and compiled a 10-10 record.

The highlight of George's redshirt junior season with the Tar Heels came on March 15 when she threw a seven-strikeout no-hitter against UNCW. The outing marked North Carolina's first no-hitter since 2013.

As a junior in 2021, George posted a 2-3 record in 30.2 innings before redshirting the remainder of the season. She will now have two years of eligibility remaining.

Finally, LeBeau, a Kent State transfer, will come to Michigan with two seasons of eligibility remaining. LeBeau played two seasons with the Golden Flashes, posting a 2.75 career ERA along with 21 wins and 26 losses.

Not only is LeBeau a pitcher, but she also can do some damage at the plate. As a sophomore in 2022, although she had limited opportunities, LeBeau batted .207 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.