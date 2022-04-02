Michigan softball struggles as of late, still winless in Big Ten play

The Michigan softball team has been struggling lately. Since its 9-1 victory over Western Michigan on March 22, Michigan is just 1-4, and has dropped in the national rankings. Here is a recap of each of the last five games.

Miami (Ohio), L, 3-7

The Wolverines welcomed the Redhawks to town as part of a one-game midweek series before their weekend series against Nebraska, and the Redhawks came into Ann Arbor and upset the Wolverines. Miami of Ohio registered a few runs early, which was ultimately enough to secure the victory.

The Redhawks scored a total of four runs in the first two innings, and the Wolverines couldn't keep up. Lauren Esman reached on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the first, and Sierra Kersten scored, tying the game at one run apiece.

Miami of Ohio scored the next six runs of the game, and held a commanding 7-1 lead midway through the fifth inning. Kersten launched a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Michigan added one more in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it wasn't enough as the Wolverines fell to the Redhawks, 7-3. Senior pitcher Alex Storako was credited with the loss, just her second one of the season at the time.

Nebraska, L, 2-3

Michigan looked to bounce back from its midweek loss to Miami of Ohio when it took on Nebraska on Friday in a doubleheader. It was a pithing duel, but the Cornhuskers were able to scratch across one more run than the Wolverines.

Nebraska scored the first three runs of the game, and Michigan wasn't able to recover. Michigan got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning when Annabelle Widra scored on a Melina Livingston single. Lexie Blair then scored in the bottom of the sixth inning on a fielding error, but the Wolverines weren't able to bring any other runs home, and fell to the Cornhuskers, 3-2.

Despite pitching a complete game, Storako was once again credited with a loss. The senior recorded seven strikeouts in her 7.0 innings of work.

Nebraska, L, 4-7

Unlike its previous two games, Michigan got on the scoreboard first in this game. Kersten scored the first run of the game on a Hannah Carson single. Esman then singled, scoring Kristina Burkhardt. Carson scored on a Livingston single, and Esman scored on a Taylor Bump groundout and Michigan found itself with a quick 4-0 lead after the first inning.

However, that was all Michigan would get. The Wolverines went ice-cold from the plate the rest of the day, and Nebraska clawed its way back into the game, and ultimately won, 7-4. This loss marked the Wolverines' first three-game losing streak since February of 2020.

Michigan's series finale against the Cornhuskers was canceled due to weather.

Bowling Green, W, 3-0

Led by an outstanding pitching performance from Storako, Michigan blanked the Falcons in the one-game midweek series.

Ellie Sieler started things off for Michigan in the second inning with a solo home run. Burkhardt then tripled in the third inning and scored on a throwing error. Burkhardt scored again in the fifth inning on an Esman single.

The Falcons struggled to even put the bat on the ball and Storako mowed down the Bowling Green lineup. Storako pitched a complete game. The senior struck out 17 of the 21 batters she faced, and only allowed one hit.

Northwestern, L, 3-4

The Wolverines then traveled to Evanston, Illinois to take on the ninth-ranked Northwestern Wildcats.

Michigan struck first once again. This time, Burkhardt scored on a throwing error, giving Michigan a 1-0 lead. Blair doubled in the top of the second inning, scoring Sieler and Bump.

Northwestern scored the next three runs, all of which were via the long ball. The teams were knotted at three after seven innings of play. A scoreless eighth inning led to the ninth when Northwestern's Jordyn Rudd singled home the game's winning run, and the Wildcats won, 4-3.

What's Next?

The Wolverines and Wildcats squared off once again on Saturday, but the game was delayed in the third inning due to the weather. The teams will complete Saturday's game on Sunday before they face off in the series finale which will also take place on Sunday.

Michigan will then head back to Ann Arbor and get ready for a five-game home stand. It will take on rival Michigan State on Tuesday, before hosting a three-game series with Penn State over the weekend. The Wolverines will then host Central Michigan the following Tuesday.