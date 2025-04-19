Michigan Spring Game Recruiting Storylines

As first reported by our very own Josh Henschke, Brady Smigiel, the No. 5 QB in the Class of 2026, is scheduled to take his 1st visit to Michigan today in almost 2 years. Smigiel is one of the Wolverines' top QB targets this cycle, alongside Ryder Lyons and Nathan Bernhard.

Chip Lindsey and the rest of the staff are pushing hard for Smigiel, and with Washington (the primary contender) now seemingly prioritising Derek Zammit, it feels like this is winnable.

The reason why this recruitment is so important for Michigan's recruiting this cycle is because of its implications. Nathan Bernhard is another recruit that the Maize & Blue have the lead for at this stage, per sources, and he's hoping to announce a commitment soon. However, I don't anticipate Bernhard committing if Smigiel does.