Michigan Spring Game Recruiting Storylines

Can Michigan secure a commitment from Brady Smigiel?
As first reported by our very own Josh Henschke, Brady Smigiel, the No. 5 QB in the Class of 2026, is scheduled to take his 1st visit to Michigan today in almost 2 years. Smigiel is one of the Wolverines' top QB targets this cycle, alongside Ryder Lyons and Nathan Bernhard.
Chip Lindsey and the rest of the staff are pushing hard for Smigiel, and with Washington (the primary contender) now seemingly prioritising Derek Zammit, it feels like this is winnable.
The reason why this recruitment is so important for Michigan's recruiting this cycle is because of its implications. Nathan Bernhard is another recruit that the Maize & Blue have the lead for at this stage, per sources, and he's hoping to announce a commitment soon. However, I don't anticipate Bernhard committing if Smigiel does.
Can Michigan take back the lead for Javian Osborne?
After Texas fired Tashard Choice and hired Chad Scott as his replacement, it felt like Michigan was a lock to secure Javian Osborne's commitment. However, the tides have changed. Notre Dame has gotten Javian on campus twice over the last month, and reading between the lines on some of his quotes following said visits, they have taken the lead in this recruitment.
Intel suggests that NIL is playing a big factor in this recruitment, with the Wolverines yet to have sheeted a legitimate offer, comparable to the Irish, who have sheeted a sizeable offer. However, Sean Magee and the staff in charge of NIL at Michigan have not been talking about definite NIL numbers with any recruit.
Osborne is set to get on campus today for the Spring Game ahead of his upcoming commitment announcement on May 3rd.
How will Michigan's passing offence look with Bryce Underwood at QB?
Michigan's lack of passing offense throughout the 2024 season has acted as a significant deterrent for the program on the recruiting trail. However, speaking to many recruits, there is, unsurprisingly, excitement around what Bryce Underwood and Chip Lindsey can bring to the table.
Michigan is hosting a selection of blue-chip offensive playmakers today, including the likes of Zion Robinson, Dakota Guerrant, Noah Roberts, Brock Williams, Darryl Flemister, and Chad Willis. If the offence looks good today in the Spring Game, I'd expect a surge on the recruiting trail for the Wolverines.