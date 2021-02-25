Michigan has released its spring football roster, and there are a few surprises ...

One — lineman Jack Stewart has moved from the offensive line to defensive line to add depth. Stewart, a third-year player with redshirt freshman eligibility, stands 6-4, 318 ... he has yet to see any game action in his two seasons on campus.

On the offensive line, center Andrew Vastardis (6-3, 296) returns for a sixth year at center. Vastardis started the first three games of the season last year before being hurt and missing the rest of the year. The team captain gave way to Zach Carpenter, who has since transferred to Indiana, and will compete with redshirt freshman Reece Atteberry (6-5, 284) for a starting job.

Also on the line, Louisiana Tech transfer Willie Allen arrives at 6-6, 343 pounds. He started 15 of the 25 games in which he appeared at Tech in earning All-Conference USA honorable mention honors in 2019.

The lone number change involves redshirt freshman linebacker Cornell Wheeler, who has switched from No. 25 to No. 44.

MICHIGAN FOOTBALL 2021 SPRING ROSTER