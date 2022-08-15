Michigan sprinter Ziyah Holman signs NIL deal with Naomi Osaka’s KINLÒ

Ziyah Holman, a three-time Gatorade Player of the Year and All-American sprinter at Michigan, inked a new NIL deal with tennis star and entrepreneur Naomi Osaka’s suncare brand KINLÒ. Other athletes involved in the company’s #GlowOutside social campaign include Deja Kelly (North Carolina women’s basketball), Reilyn Turner (UCLA women’s soccer), Robert Dillingham (Kentucky basketball commit) and Xolani Hodel (Stanford beach volleyball).

“I’m so excited to partner with these amazing student athletes to help spread awareness for our Glow Outside campaign,” Osaka stated in a press release. “As young, influential voices in the space, they are the perfect fit to help champion such an important initiative and as a brand, we couldn’t be prouder to empower and support NCAA athletes.”

Osaka is the first Asian tennis player to take the top spot in singles rankings. The 24-year-old phenom is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion with seven titles on the WTA Tour, plus multiple wins in both the U.S. Open and Australia Open. “KINLÒ” is a combination of the Japanese and Haitian Creole words for “gold” — a nod to Osaka’s multicultural heritage.

This partnership follows the brand’s move into retail with Walmart that placed the line of skin protection products in more than 2,500 locations across the United States. Osaka and KINLÒ are striving alongside student-athletes to educate communities on sun damage and advocate for preventative suncare for people with melanated skin.