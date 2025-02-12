Michigan Stadium to hold first-ever concert featuring Zach Bryan, others

Michigan Athletics announced on Wednesday afternoon that Michigan Stadium, the third-largest stadium in the world, will be hosting the first concert in stadium history. Country artist Zach Bryan and rock artist John Mayer will headline the first-ever concert in the 98-year history of Michigan Stadium.

The concert will be held on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

"The University of Michigan Athletic Department and multi-Platinum, GRAMMY-winning artist Zach Bryan jointly announced today (Wednesday, Feb. 12) a first-of-its-kind concert at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025, with special guest John Mayer," the press release read.

Bryan won a GRAMMY in 2024 and won four Billboard Music Awards in 2023. Mayer, on the other hand, has won seven GRAMMYs, dating all the way back to 2003.

"We are excited to have award-winning artist Zach Bryan perform the very first concert at Michigan Stadium," Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said. "I would like to thank the Board of Regents, President Ono, the Executive Officers of the University and many of our athletic department staff as well as AEG Presents, for all the work that has brought us to this point in the process. We have been studying and evaluating what it takes to host a concert at Michigan Stadium for a couple of years and today marks that next step in the venture with great partners."

Having also hosted ice hockey and soccer games in the past, Michigan Stadium will now add concerts to its list of uses.