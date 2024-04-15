Michigan staffer Denard Robinson arrested for OWI, suspended indefinitely
Early this morning, former Michigan player and current Director of Player Personnel Denard Robinson was involved in a single-vehicle crash and arrested for OWI.
The Ann Arbor police have provided a statement to M&BR:
"Denard Robinson, 33, was arrested for OWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash at E. Eisenhower Parkway and S. State on 4/15/24 at approximately 3:05am. Charges are pending toxicology results."
Earlier this spring, Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was arrested for OWI and resigned from his position.
Follow M&BR for updates on this breaking story.
UPDATE: Michigan has suspended Denard Robinson indefinitely.
