Michigan Standing Out To Rivals250 DL Jalen Thompson
Jalen Thompson had a busy start to the month.
September 1 marked the first date college coaches were permitted to reach out to recruits in the 2023 class. And the Rivals250 defensive end from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech saw his phone light up with messages from schools across the country.
“I’m very excited that coaches can call us,” Thompson said. “At first, it kind of felt like you were talking to yourself because the only thing you could do was call them. Now, I get to have real interactions and see who really wants me.”
Plenty of schools want Thompson.
Ranked as the No. 146 overall prospect nationally for next cycle, Thompson already has offers in hand from Arizona State, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
