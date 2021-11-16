Michigan stands pat in Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings

Michigan’s win at Penn State impressed close observers of the Wolverines, but the playoff selection committee kept Michigan in the #6 spot in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. Michigan’s lone remaining ranked opponent this season is Ohio State, who also stayed in the same #4 spot as last week. Also of note is Michigan State's #7 ranking despite the head-to-head win over Michigan; the Spartans were also ranked #7 last week.

As has been the case the past two weeks, Michigan is ranked highest in the College Football Playoff rankings; they check in at #8 in the AP Top 25 and #7 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll.



