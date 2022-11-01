Michigan State announces suspension of four more players
On Tuesday afternoon, Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller and head coach Mel Tucker announced the suspension of four more Spartan players following Saturday night's incident at Michigan Stadium.
The second wave of suspensions include Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright.
Windmon and Wright are both defensive starters. Windmon played a few games at defensive end earlier this season before he was moved to OLB. Wright is a senior defensive end.
In the video that ESPN released on Monday, Windmon can be seen holding down Michigan defensive back Gemon Green while another Spartan repeatedly hit Green with his helmet.
Jones is a freshman cornerback who has played very sparingly in his first year with the Spartans. White is a redshirt junior cornerback who typically backs up starter Charles Brantley.
Along with the suspensions, Michigan State added that it is "working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor."
The team issued a similar statement following the first wave of suspensions which came on Sunday night. Stay tuned here at M&BR as we continue to cover this developing story.
