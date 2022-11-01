Get 50% off a one-year subscription to M&BR for a limited time only! Click here for more.

On Tuesday afternoon, Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller and head coach Mel Tucker announced the suspension of four more Spartan players following Saturday night's incident at Michigan Stadium. The second wave of suspensions include Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb2ludCBTdGF0ZW1lbnQgZnJvbSBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBWaWNl IFByZXNpZGVudCAmYW1wOyBEaXJlY3RvciBvZiBBdGhsZXRpY3MgQWxhbiBI YWxsZXIgYW5kIE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEhlYWQgRm9vdGJhbGwgQ29hY2gg TWVsIFR1Y2tlciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veEpOWkRIcVFMUyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3hKTlpESHFRTFM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlj aGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgQXRobGV0aWNzIChATVNVX0F0aGxldGljcykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfQXRobGV0aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8x NTg3NTU3MjE3NjE5NzU1MDA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Windmon and Wright are both defensive starters. Windmon played a few games at defensive end earlier this season before he was moved to OLB. Wright is a senior defensive end.

In the video that ESPN released on Monday, Windmon can be seen holding down Michigan defensive back Gemon Green while another Spartan repeatedly hit Green with his helmet.

Jones is a freshman cornerback who has played very sparingly in his first year with the Spartans. White is a redshirt junior cornerback who typically backs up starter Charles Brantley.

Along with the suspensions, Michigan State added that it is "working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor."