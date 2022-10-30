Michigan State has announced that four players have been suspended 'effective immediately,' after the events that happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Michigan's 29-7 win over the Spartans.

The full statement reads as follows:

"Michigan State University football core values include integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness, and accountability," Tucker said in a statement. "After reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected to date of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes on October 29, 2022, we are suspending task Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young effective immediately.

"We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors. The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, personnel, and the Spartan community remain our number one priority. You have my promise that we are committed to fairness, transparency, and accountability, and that we will continue to take appropriate action in this matter. Our core values and the responsibility that comes with wearing a State green and white jersey must never be compromised.

"Thank you to our athletics department and football staff, alumni, partners, the conference, and fans for your continued collaboration and support as we move forward together."

