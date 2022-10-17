Unfortunately, there's no undo button on Twitter for Michigan State football's team account.

The Spartans (3-4, 1-3), who travel to Ann Arbor to play Michigan (7-0, 4-0) for the Paul Bunyan Trophy on October 29, announced the game's kickoff time on social media using an upside-down version of the trademarked Block M.

Immediately, the internet flooded the replies, mocking the gesture. Soon after, the account deleted the tweet.

However, social media is forever, deletion or not.

Here's the post: