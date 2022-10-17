Michigan State tweets, deletes graphic trolling U-M
Unfortunately, there's no undo button on Twitter for Michigan State football's team account.
The Spartans (3-4, 1-3), who travel to Ann Arbor to play Michigan (7-0, 4-0) for the Paul Bunyan Trophy on October 29, announced the game's kickoff time on social media using an upside-down version of the trademarked Block M.
Immediately, the internet flooded the replies, mocking the gesture. Soon after, the account deleted the tweet.
However, social media is forever, deletion or not.
Here's the post:
The Wolverines, who are undefeated entering their bye week, are coming off o 41-17 home victory over No. 16 Penn State.
A win over the Spartans would put U-M four wins away from a Big Ten championship. A loss to the Wolverines would jeopardize Michigan State's chances at bowl eligibility.
Michigan football's kickoff time announcement remains live.
No logos were harmed in the publishing of this tweet:
Both teams will enjoy a bye week before clashing under the lights at Michigan Stadium on Halloween weekend.
---
