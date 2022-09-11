Michigan football stayed at No. 4 in this week's volatile AP Poll.

Week 2 in college football had no shortage of chaos. So much so that seven teams moved six spots or more along with three teams dropping out.

Georgia overtook Alabama for the top spot after the Crimson Tide needed late-game magic to survive at Texas.

Significant risers included No. 9 Kentucky (+11), No. 10 Arkansas (+6), No. 12 BYU (+9), and No. 15 Tennessee (+9). Texas and Penn State entered the polls at No. 21 and 22, respectively, after being previously unranked.

No. 17 Baylor (-8), No. 18 Florida (-6), No. 23 Pitt (-6), and No. 24 Texas A&M (-19) all suffered significant drops in the poll.

Ranked teams on Michigan's schedule include No. 3 Ohio State, No. 11 Michigan State, and No. 22 Penn State. The Wolverines won't play a ranked opponent until Week 7, when they'll play the Nittany Lions and Spartans consecutively with a bye week in between.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Minnesota (37), Wisconsin (7), and Purdue (1) received votes but weren't included in the Top 25. The Badgers dropped out after a home loss to unranked Washington State.

Michigan hosts unranked UConn at home on Saturday at noon.