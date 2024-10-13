Michigan stays put at No. 24 in Week 8 AP Poll

in other news
WATCH: 2025 four-star Trey McKenney Nike EYBL highlights
Watch highlights of major Michigan target 2025 four-star Trey McKenney's Nike EYBL highlights.
INTEL: On Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
M&BR has the latest intel on 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
INTEL: Quick note on Andrew Olesh
M&BR has the latest on Andrew Olesh after not making the trip to Oregon.
Michigan Hockey looking to take weekend series over Arizona State
Michigan Hockey is 2-1 to begin the season and is looking to sweep the weekend series against Arizona State.
GAMF: Defensive midseason grades
M&BR's Dennis Fithian discusses Michigan's defensive grades at midseason.
in other news
WATCH: 2025 four-star Trey McKenney Nike EYBL highlights
Watch highlights of major Michigan target 2025 four-star Trey McKenney's Nike EYBL highlights.
INTEL: On Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
M&BR has the latest intel on 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
INTEL: Quick note on Andrew Olesh
M&BR has the latest on Andrew Olesh after not making the trip to Oregon.
With a slight shake-up in the Top 5, Michigan's week off didn't affect its spot in the latest AP Poll.
With the Week 8 release, the Wolverines stay at No. 24, setting up a Top-25 showdown against Illinois in Champagne. After a 50-49 overtime victory over Purdue on Saturday, the Illini rose one spot in the rankings to No. 22 despite struggling against a one-win program.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS.
Here is how this week's AP Poll shakes out:
1. Texas
2. Oregon
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Miami (Fl.)
7. Alabama
8. LSU
9. Iowa State
10. Clemson
11. Tennessee
12. Notre Dame
13. BYU
14. Texas A&M
15. Boise State
16. Indiana
17. Kansas State
18. Ole Miss
19. Missouri
20. Pittsburgh
21. SMU
22. Illinois
23. Army
24. Michigan
25. Navy
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram