Michigan stays put at No. 24 in Week 8 AP Poll

With a slight shake-up in the Top 5, Michigan's week off didn't affect its spot in the latest AP Poll.

With the Week 8 release, the Wolverines stay at No. 24, setting up a Top-25 showdown against Illinois in Champagne. After a 50-49 overtime victory over Purdue on Saturday, the Illini rose one spot in the rankings to No. 22 despite struggling against a one-win program.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

Here is how this week's AP Poll shakes out:

1. Texas

2. Oregon

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Miami (Fl.)

7. Alabama

8. LSU

9. Iowa State

10. Clemson

11. Tennessee

12. Notre Dame

13. BYU

14. Texas A&M

15. Boise State

16. Indiana

17. Kansas State

18. Ole Miss

19. Missouri

20. Pittsburgh

21. SMU

22. Illinois

23. Army

24. Michigan

25. Navy