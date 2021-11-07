Michigan stays put in AP Top 25 Poll, rises in Coaches Poll

Michigan's victory over Indiana did not move the Wolverines either direction in the latest AP Top 25 poll, as they again are ranked #9 this week.

Other ranks of note or Michigan fans include Ohio State staying at #6, MIchigan State falling to #8 after their loss to Purdue, and next Saturday's opponent Penn State falling one spot to #23 despite a win over Maryland (Michigan's opponent in two weeks).

Michigan did move up two spots to #8 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. That poll has Michigan ranked one spot ahead of Michigan State, while Ohio State checks in at #5 and Penn State at #23.

College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday at approximately 9 PM.