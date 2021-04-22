 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting 'Sticking Out' To Top Quarterback Target Nate Johnson
Michigan 'Sticking Out' To Top Quarterback Target Nate Johnson

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Nate Johnson is one of the more intriguing prospects out West.

The three-star 2022 prospect from Clovis (Calif.) High garnered some interest last year after racking up more than 1,000 yards at wide receiver as a sophomore and clocking a 4.45 40 time at the Elite 11 camp in November.

Now, Johnson is being courted as a pure dual-threat quarterback after an impressive spring junior season and is starting to map out official visits.

“The recruiting process is going really well,” Johnson said. “The one main school that is really sticking out to me is the University of Michigan. My official visit there is June 11. I have two other official visits set. One is to Oregon State and one is to Utah.”

As Johnson mentioned, Michigan has the inside track in his recruitment heading into the summer, and the Wolverines have made him the No. 1 overall priority at the position this cycle.

In fact, Michigan sees a little bit of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in Johnson.

{{ article.author_name }}