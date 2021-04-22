Nate Johnson is one of the more intriguing prospects out West.

The three-star 2022 prospect from Clovis (Calif.) High garnered some interest last year after racking up more than 1,000 yards at wide receiver as a sophomore and clocking a 4.45 40 time at the Elite 11 camp in November.

Now, Johnson is being courted as a pure dual-threat quarterback after an impressive spring junior season and is starting to map out official visits.