On the recruiting front, Sabb is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country. Sabb is listed as an athlete, but college programs across the country love his ability at the safety position.

While he’s in no rush to make a decision, Sabb is looking to make another cut to his lengthy offer sheet soon.

“I’m thinking of dropping a Top 5 in the next two or three months,” Sabb said. “Some of the schools that have been talking to me the most lately are Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Penn State, Michigan, Rutgers, Oklahoma and some others.”