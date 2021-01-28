Michigan Still A Top School For Rivals100 DB Keon Sabb
Keon Sabb was back on the football field this weekend.
The Rivals100 athlete out of Williamstown (N.J.) High played for New Jersey-based NLG at the Pylon Orlando 7v7 tournament over the weekend and was one of the event’s top performers.
“It feels good to get out of the house and play some football,” Sabb said. “I’ve been inside for a while. Playing 7v7 is fun. It definitely helps with my coverage.”
On the recruiting front, Sabb is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country. Sabb is listed as an athlete, but college programs across the country love his ability at the safety position.
While he’s in no rush to make a decision, Sabb is looking to make another cut to his lengthy offer sheet soon.
“I’m thinking of dropping a Top 5 in the next two or three months,” Sabb said. “Some of the schools that have been talking to me the most lately are Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Penn State, Michigan, Rutgers, Oklahoma and some others.”
