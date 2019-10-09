Michigan Still A Top School For Rivals100 OL Donovan Jackson
Donovan Jackson is one of the most sought after offensive linemen in the 2021 class.
But the Houston (Texas) Bellaire Episcopal doesn’t really have recruiting at the top of his mind. Right now, Jackson is focused on helping his team win football games.
“I’m putting recruiting on the back burner,” Jackson said. “I’m focused on my team first. If a coach tells me to call him and I’m not doing my homework, I’ll call him. But I’m focused on my team. Recruiting is for the offseason.”
Jackson has offers in hand from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Stanford and several other major programs.
Michigan entered the picture in March and recently made his Top 8. Both of Jackson’s parents are originally from the Midwest, and one of his uncles is actually a Michigan grad.
