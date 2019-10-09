Donovan Jackson is one of the most sought after offensive linemen in the 2021 class.

But the Houston (Texas) Bellaire Episcopal doesn’t really have recruiting at the top of his mind. Right now, Jackson is focused on helping his team win football games.

“I’m putting recruiting on the back burner,” Jackson said. “I’m focused on my team first. If a coach tells me to call him and I’m not doing my homework, I’ll call him. But I’m focused on my team. Recruiting is for the offseason.”

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60