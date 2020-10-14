Emeka Megwa is gearing up to narrow his lengthy offer list.

The 2022 Rivals250 running back out of Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic has more than 30 scholarships but wants to start honing in on certain programs.

“I’ve been taking recruiting pretty slow,” Megwa said. “I plan to drop my Top 10 or 12 schools here pretty soon. I’ve been talking to a lot of schools like Texas, Penn State, LSU, Michigan and some others.”