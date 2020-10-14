Michigan Still A Top School For Rivals250 RB Emeka Megwa
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Emeka Megwa is gearing up to narrow his lengthy offer list.
The 2022 Rivals250 running back out of Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic has more than 30 scholarships but wants to start honing in on certain programs.
“I’ve been taking recruiting pretty slow,” Megwa said. “I plan to drop my Top 10 or 12 schools here pretty soon. I’ve been talking to a lot of schools like Texas, Penn State, LSU, Michigan and some others.”
Michigan offered Megwa early in his recruitment and hosted him for The Big House BBQ event in Ann Arbor last summer.
While Michigan is obviously a long way from home, Megwa loves what the program has to offer both on and off the field. And yes, U-M will definitely be included in his top schools list.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news