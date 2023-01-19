Michigan stomps all over Rutgers, improves to 16-3 on season
The Michigan women's basketball team went on the road on Thursday night as they traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on Rutgers at the RAC. The Wolverines walked out with an easy victory, as the Scarlet Knights were no match for the 14th-ranked team in the country.
It was much of the same for Michigan, which received much of its scoring from its three best players. Laila Phelia, Leigha Brown and Emily Kiser were all outstanding for Michigan, as it rolled to an easy 81-58 win. The trio combined for 61 points, and all three players were incredibly efficient.
Phelia and Kiser each scored more than 20 points, and while Brown finished with only 13, the senior also added 10 assists to secure the double-double.
The signs of a spectacular night from Michigan's big three were evident in the first quarter as Brown, Kiser and Phelia combined for 16 of Michigan's 18 points on 6-11 shooting. The Wolverines held a four-point lead through the first 10 minutes.
The offense picked up in the second quarter, but the method of offense didn't change. Yet again, the big three led the way.
At halftime, 36 of Michigan's 41 points were scored by either Brown, Kiser or Phelia, and the Wolverines held an 11-point lead over the Scarlet Knights.
Things continued to go Michigan's way in the second half, as the lead only grew. The Wolverines shot 60% from the field in the third quarter, and Rutgers had no hopes of making a comeback after 27 third-quarter points from Michigan.
With a large lead, the bench players got some extended minutes late in the game.
All in all, it was a great night for Michigan, which improves to 16-3 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten with the win. The team will head back to Ann Arbor for a rare Monday matchup with the sixth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers at Crisler Center.
The top-15 battle between the two Big Ten foes is set to tip off at 8 p.m. and it will air on Big Ten Network.
