The good times keep rolling in Ann Arbor as the Michigan football program continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail for the 2024 class.

With the addition of three-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin pledging last week and three-star linebacker Cole Sullivan pledging to the program on Friday, the Wolverines only strengthen its grasp on the No. 1 recruiting class in the country according to Rivals' 2024 Team Rankings.

Ohio State was holding onto the No. 2 spot in the country until Notre Dame leapfrogged them to take the spot from the Buckeyes.

The Wolverines have over a 200-point lead over the Buckeyes in the third spot and near the 200 number over the Irish currently.

The Irish have 15 total commitments with zero five-stars with the Buckeyes' class currently having 13 members and one five-star.

In comparison, the Wolverines have 17 total commitments with one five-star commitment. U-M currently leads the country in four-star commitments with 11 with the next closest program, Georgia, having nine.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten within the top 10, Penn State currently has the No. 6 overall class in the nation.

