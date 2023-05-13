Michigan strengthens lead with No. 1 recruiting class after latest addition
The good times keep rolling in Ann Arbor as the Michigan football program continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail for the 2024 class.
With the addition of three-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin pledging last week and three-star linebacker Cole Sullivan pledging to the program on Friday, the Wolverines only strengthen its grasp on the No. 1 recruiting class in the country according to Rivals' 2024 Team Rankings.
Ohio State was holding onto the No. 2 spot in the country until Notre Dame leapfrogged them to take the spot from the Buckeyes.
The Wolverines have over a 200-point lead over the Buckeyes in the third spot and near the 200 number over the Irish currently.
The Irish have 15 total commitments with zero five-stars with the Buckeyes' class currently having 13 members and one five-star.
In comparison, the Wolverines have 17 total commitments with one five-star commitment. U-M currently leads the country in four-star commitments with 11 with the next closest program, Georgia, having nine.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten within the top 10, Penn State currently has the No. 6 overall class in the nation.
