Michigan suffers heartbreaking loss to fourth-ranked Vanderbilt

The Michigan baseball team came up on the wrong end of a walk-off on Tuesday night, falling to the fourth-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores, 5-4.

Riley Bertram got things started for the Wolverines in the top of the fifth inning with an RBI single which tied the game at one run apiece. Clark Elliott kept things going for Michigan in the fifth, with an RBI single of his own to give the Wolverines a 2-1 lead.

Jake Marti laid down a beautiful suicide squeeze in the top of the seventh inning, giving the visiting Wolverines a 3-1 lead. Alex Fedje-Johnson added on another single in the seventh to give Michigan a commanding 4-1 lead heading into the seventh inning stretch.

Vanderbilt was able to push a run across in the bottom half of the seventh to cut the deficit to two runs. However, the Michigan bullpen was able to hold off the high-powered Commodore offense, and the Wolverines maintained the two-run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

Michigan was just three outs away from pulling off its second ranked win of the season. However, Vanderbilt would not go away easily. The Commodores tied the game with a two-out, two-run double.

Now, tied 4-4, the game was thought to be in the hands of Vanderbilt's senior infielder, Javier Vaz. Vaz didn't have to do much work, however. Willie Weiss' first pitch to Vaz got away from Michigan catcher Jimmy Obertop, and the game-winning run scored from third base on the passed ball.

