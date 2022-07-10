Michigan Summer League roundup

A slew of former Michigan basketball players are competing in this year's NBA Summer League. From more seasoned players like Zavier Simpson and DJ Wilson to newly-drafted rookies like Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, here's how the former Wolverines have fared so far in the 2022 Summer League.

Chaundee Brown

Chaundee Brown got the start for the Atlanta Hawks in a 72-66 loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Brown tallied 15 points in 25 minutes in the loss. He shot 6-13 from the floor including 3-7 from behind the arc. He will look to continue his efficient play on Monday when the Hawks take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Moussa Diabate

The Clippers' second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft also got the start in a 94-76 blowout victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Diabate totaled 10 points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes. He shot 3-4 from the floor, but left a few points at the free throw line where he shot just 4-9. The former one-and-done will have another chance to impress on Tuesday in a bout with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Caleb Houstan

Diabate's fellow classmate has also impressed early on in the Summer League. Although he isn't the player all Magic fans have their eyes on, Caleb Houstan has proved to be a decent selection for Orlando thus far. Through two games, Houstan has averaged 29.5 minutes per game, as well as 14 points and six rebounds per contest. He's connected on 7-16 of his three-point attempts and has been an integral part in Orlando's 2-0 start. The Magic will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Isaiah Livers

The former Michigan captain was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 42 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Through his efforts in the regular season last year, along with his flashes so far in the Summer League, Isaiah Livers has proved he is worthy of a spot on an NBA roster. Through two games with the Pistons, Livers has averaged 14 points and just under five rebounds in 30 minutes per game. Livers' 20-point outing helped the Pistons to a 105-99 win over the Washington Wizards. The Pistons will look to remain undefeated when they take on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

DeVante' Jones

It was a rough outing for DeVante' Jones on Friday in a 85-78 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jones, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Nuggets, played 10 minutes in the loss, recording one point and two assists. He committed two fouls and missed the only field goal he attempted. The former Michigan point guard scored four points in nine minutes in the Nuggets' second game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Zavier Simpson

One of the many former Wolverines to be with the Orlando Magic, Zavier Simpson has had an up and down Summer League so far. Simpson has bounced around the league since his time at Michigan came to a close, but in his two Summer League games with the Magic, he has averaged five points, five assists and just under four rebounds per game. Although he's played 21 minutes per game, Simpson has yet to find a significant role in the Summer League.

DJ Wilson

Wilson left Michigan what seems like an eternity ago, and has struggled to find a fit in the NBA. He's playing for the Toronto Raptors in this year's Summer League. In 23 minutes in Saturday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Wilson scored six points on 2-9 shooting, including 0-3 behind the arc. Wilson will have another chance to impress on Tuesday in a battle with the Chicago Bulls.

Eli Brooks