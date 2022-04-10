Michigan sweeps Cal State Fullerton following thrilling series finale

The Michigan baseball team hosted Cal State Fullerton this weekend in a three-game series. The Wolverines looked to get back on track after having dropped their previous two games entering the series. After two one-run games, Michigan finished the weekend 3-0.

Game 1

Despite being outhit 11-4, Michigan found a way to scratch across one more run than CSF and took the series opener, 2-1.

The first run of the game didn't come until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Ted Burton singled, and Joe Stewart scored. The Titans evened things up in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI single from Zach Lew.

The tie was quickly broken, however, in the bottom of the eighth inning when Matt Frey launched the eventual game-winning solo home run to right field.

Connor O'Halloran pitched 7.1 innings, and gave up one run on seven hits, and recorded four strikeouts. Despite the impressive performance from O'Halloran, the slow day at the plate from the Wolverines resulted in a no decision for the left-handed pitcher. The win was awarded to Chase Allen, who pitched 1.2 innings.

Game 2

Michigan's bats came alive in the second game of the series on Saturday. The Wolverines jumped all over CSF's starting pitcher Evan Yates, and claimed a comfortable 8-2 victory.

Michigan jumped out to an early lead. Burton's first-inning sacrifice fly brought home Stewart and the Wolverines put an early run on the board. The momentum continued in the third inning as the Wolverines loaded the bases. Tito Flores was then hit by a pitch, and Clark Elliott trotted home.

Stewart then scored on a Riley Bertram single, and Michigan quickly had a three-run lead. Frey then scored on a Jimmy Obertop sacrifice fly, and the Wolverines led, 4-0, entering the fourth inning.

The Titans connected on a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning, but it wasn't enough. The Wolverines added four more insurance runs in the remaining innings, and Michigan claimed its second victory over CSF, 8-2.

Cameron Weston recorded the win for Michigan. The junior right-hander pitched 6.0 innings, and gave up two runs on nine hits.

Game 3

Michigan completed the sweep on Sunday afternoon with a thrilling 11-10 victory over CSF. The two teams totaled 21 runs on 25 hits, making for a very entertaining Sunday afternoon.

CSF jumped out to a slim lead in the top of the second inning with a solo home run. Michigan quickly tied things up in the bottom half of the third inning when Frey scored on a Jordon Rogers groundout.

The Titans extended their lead to four runs in the top of the fourth inning. After a double, a sacrifice fly and a home run, CSF led, 5-1. Michigan cut the lead in half in the home half of the fourth inning. Obertop scored on a Bertram double. Rogers then drew a bases-loaded walk, brining home Flores.

CSF added one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings, extending the lead to 7-3. However, Michigan had a very productive sixth inning. Rogers and Frey scored on a throwing error, followed by an RBI single from Burton. Flores then launched a three-run home run, giving the Wolverines a 9-7 lead, their first of the game.

The Titans regained control in the eighth inning, but two wild pitches in the ninth inning was ultimately the deciding factor as Michigan finished off CSF in the series finale.

Noah Rennard pitched 1.1 innings and recorded the win for the Wolverines. Michigan will travel to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a one-game series on Tuesday, before heading to East Lansing next weekend to battle it out with Michigan State.