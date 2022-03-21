Michigan sweeps Dayton in three-game home series

The Michigan baseball team swept the Dayton Flyers this past weekend in a three-game series at Ray Fisher Stadium in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines sent the Flyers back to Dayton with three more losses than when they arrived in Ann Arbor.

Game 1

Michigan outlasted Dayton in a pitching duel in the series opener. The Wolverines struggled at the plate, only tallying two runs. Luckily, it was enough. Sophomore pitcher Connor O'Halloran allowed only one run in his 13-strikeout, 8.0-inning performance. O'Halloran gave up just three hits in his 8.0 innings of work, and didn't walk a single batter.

The Wolverines were able to scratch one run across in each of the second and third innings, which would ultimately be enough on account of O'Halloran's gem. Michigan scored its first run on a bases-loaded walk to Brandon Lawrence. Jimmy Obertop's sacrifice fly brought home Joe Stewart in the third inning, rounding out the scoring for the Wolverines.

Game 2

Michigan may have saved all of its hitting power for the series' second game. Saturday's contest between the Wolverines and Flyers was nothing like the first game between the two teams. Michigan's six-run first inning put Dayton in a huge whole that it couldn't crawl its way out of.

Ted Burton had a monster day at the plate. The junior tallied four hits and eight RBIs in six plate appearances. Senior Riley Bertram also had a four-hit day at the plate, and he added two RBIs of his own.

Michigan scored in six of its eight innings at the plate, and despite Dayton's four-run ninth inning, it wasn't anywhere near enough and the Wolverines claimed an 18-6 victory.

Game 3

Michigan completed the sweep on Sunday afternoon, as Jacob Denner and Chase Allen combined for a two-hitter of the Flyers. Dayton took the lead for a brief moment in the top of the fourth inning, but Michigan responded in the bottom half of the fourth to put Dayton away once again.

Obertop, Tito Flores and Clark Elliott all registered RBIs on the day. Flores connected on a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to give the Wolverines the lead. That would be all Michigan needed as it snuck past Dayton in another low-scoring affair.

