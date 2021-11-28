Michigan sweeps Walter Camp Player of the Week honors

Michigan has earned a clean sweep for Walter Camp Players of the Week honors after its impressive victory over Ohio State on Saturday.

According to Walter Camp, both Hassan Haskins and Aidan Hutchinson have earned offensive and defensive player of the week honors. Winners for the honor are selected by a panel of media members.

Haskins and Hutchinson are the eighth and ninth Wolverines to earn honors since its inception in 2004. The last Wolverine to win the award was Chase Winovich in 2017.

It's the second time since 2004 that a school has swept both awards, with Syracuse's Diamond Ferri, wide receiver and defensive back, earning the honor.

The entire Walter Camp release is below:

The Walter Camp Football Foundation has announced the Football Bowl Subdivision National Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, presented by Generation UCAN, for games ending November 27.

About the Award: This is the 18th year that the Walter Camp Football Foundation will honor one offensive and one defensive player as its national Football Bowl Subdivision player of the week during the regular season. Recipients are selected by a panel of national media members and administered by the Foundation.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

HASSAN HAWKINS, MICHIGAN

Senior, Running Back, St. Louis, MO/Eureka Senior

Hassan Hawkins rushed for 169 yards (on 28 carries) and tied a Michigan single-game record with five touchdowns as the sixth-ranked Wolverines defeated second-ranked Ohio State 42-27. With the win, Michigan improved to 11-1, and clinched a spot in next weekend’s Big Ten championship game.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

AIDAN HUTCHINSON, MICHIGAN

Senior, Defensive End, Plymouth, MI/Divine Child

Aidan Hutchinson recorded seven tackles (5 solo), including three quarterback sacks, and one quarterback hurry as Michigan defeated second-ranked Ohio State, 42-27. Led by Hutchinson, the Wolverines held the Buckeyes to a season-low 64 yards rushing.

Notes: Hassan Hawkins and Aidan Hutchinson are the eighth and ninth Michigan players to earn Walter Camp National Defensive Player of Week honors since 2004, and the first since former Wolverine linebacker Chase Winovich (Sept. 23, 2017).

It is the second time since November 28, 2004 – former Syracuse wide receiver/ defensive back Diamond Ferri – that one school had both offensive and defensive Players of the Week.

Walter Camp, “The Father of American football,” first selected an All-America team in 1889. Camp – a former Yale University athlete and football coach – is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side. The Walter Camp Football Foundation (www.waltercamp.org,@WalterCampFF) – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team. The Foundation is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA). The NCFAA was founded in 1997 as a coalition of the major collegiate football awards to protect, preserve and enhance the integrity, influence and prestige of the game’s predominant awards. The NCFAA encourages professionalism and the highest standards for the administration of its member awards and the selection of their candidates and recipients. For more information, visit the association’s website, www.ncfaa.org