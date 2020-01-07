News More News
Michigan Takeaways From Under Armour All-America Game Week

Mike Singer
Recruiting Contributor

A handful of Michigan's 2020 signees took part in the Under Armour All-America Game last week.

Coman Publishing's Mike Singer was on hand all week and watched future Wolverines at UA Game practices.

Here are his takeaways.

Maryland running back Blake Corum signed with Michigan last month.
Maryland running back Blake Corum signed with Michigan last month. (Blake Corum)

*** The Under Armour All-American Game practices focused more on the skillsets of the quarterbacks and receivers, and running backs just weren't featured much. Run plays in the scrimmages are rare, and typically, the most action the running backs saw in the passing game would be on screens. But even with those things in mind, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances ball carrier and Michigan signee Blake Corum had a strong and consistent week.

{{ article.author_name }}