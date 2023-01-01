If there were any concerns that the hangover from the Central Michigan loss would have any impact on the future, Michigan squashed those fears quickly thanks to a hot start and horrific first-half shooting performance by Maryland as the Wolverines cruised to an 81-46 victory over the Terrapins on Sunday.

The Terrapins' 13 points scored in the first half is the lowest point total U-M has allowed in program history in the modern era. The Wolverines entered halftime with a comfortable 44-13 lead.

The Wolverines were paced by Hunter Dickinson in the first half, who had 18 points and added five rebounds.

He finished the game with the 20th double-double of his career, finishing with 32 points and 12 rebounds.

Maryland dug itself into a hole early and was never able to recover, even with a slightly improved shooting performance in the second half. The Terrapins finished the first half shooting an abysmal 13% from the floor and 11% from three, while the Wolverines were able to race away shooting 66% from the floor in the first half.

U-M did more of the same in the second half and was able to dive deep into the bench to get some seldom-used players some playing time.

U-M returns to action on Wednesday, January 7, as Penn State comes to Crisler Center.