Michigan is back to the drawing board again as the program officially has a position open for a defensive line coach with news of Greg Scruggs' resignation from the program on Thursday.

Scruggs' departure stems from a weekend DWI arrest in the city of Ann Arbor.

Speaking with reporters today, U-M head coach Sherrone Moore discussed what's next for the program that has just started spring football without one of its main position coaches on defense.

Moore says that he will move quickly to get a replacement but the defensive staff is working together to fill the void in the interim.

“We’ll move swiftly but carefully, and do what we need to do,” Moore said. “But we have a collective unit coaching D-line and super happy with these past couple of days while that was going on. The whole defensive staff will be all hands on deck as we all are coaching every position. So looking forward to keeping it moving.”

As for whether Moore will look to temporarily elevate a defensive analyst to a coaching position, he didn't exactly lay out his plans of what we wants to do.

Instead, he said that he will look into the possibility of adding an analyst to the coaching staff if necessary.

"Right now we’re just working through — Coach Wink’s definitely helping with that,” Moore said. “We’ll work through the logistics of the analyst piece as we go through.”