The Michigan hockey team improved to 2-0 on Saturday night as it defeated the Lindenwood Lions 3-1. The Wolverines swept the two-game series with the Lions by a combined score of 10-5.

Freshman forward Adam Fantilli led the way for the Wolverines with a goal and an assist, along with four shots. Sophomore Dylan Duke and freshman Seamus Casey also found the back of the net for Michigan.

Junior goaltender Erik Portillo allowed just one goal and made 16 saves, which was good for a .941 save percentage. Rutger McGroarty, Gavin Brindley, Luke Hughes, Fantilli and Mackie Samoskevich all recorded assists in the victory.

Michigan connected on just one of its seven power plays. It also committed five penalties, but Portillo and the penalty kill team were able to kill all five penalties.