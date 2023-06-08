News More News
Michigan target 2024 C John Bol announces commitment date

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Michigan target 2024 C John Bol has announced his commitment date via social media.

Bol is considering Michigan along with Florida, Missouri, Texas Wake Forest, UConn, and USC. Bol is also considering playing professionally in the Overtime Elite League. Bol has taken an official visit to Michigan and Missouri.

Bol will announce his commitment on June 10 at 12pm est.

At 7'2" and around 200lbs, Bol is a long and strong shot blocker at center. Bol is a raw talent who has not played basketball for a long time, but his talent is undeniable. A defensive star who can rebound on both ends of the floor, Bol gets most of his scoring from feeds on the inside and rebounds.

There are currently no FutureCast predictions for Bol.


