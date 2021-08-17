Michigan TE Commit Marlin Klein Still Locked In With Wolverines
Marlin Klein arrived in the United States as tall, lanky wide receiver with upside.
In just two and a half years, the Germany native has transformed into one of the nation’s premier tight ends. Klein is ready to finish his amazing journey with a strong senior season at Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee before starting another one at Michigan.
“I’m trying to play a great last season, especially for the school,” Klein said. “I’m so thankful that they gave me an opportunity to come over here. Like coach always tells me, be a great high school player. I’m trying to end this chapter before I move on to Michigan. I can’t wait until the season officially starts.”
Klein committed to Michigan over offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Nebraska, TCU, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and others last September.
Almost a full year later, Klein remains locked in with the Wolverines.
“I’m still fully solid,” Klein said. “I haven’t thought about going anywhere else. Even though there was a change from Coach (Sherrone) Moore to Coach (Jay) Harbaugh, nothing has changed in my opinion. Both are great coaches. Coach Harbaugh has a great history, especially coming from the Harbaugh family. I fully trust him.”
