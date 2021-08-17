 Michigan TE Commit Marlin Klein Still Locked In With Wolverines
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-17 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan TE Commit Marlin Klein Still Locked In With Wolverines

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Marlin Klein arrived in the United States as tall, lanky wide receiver with upside.

In just two and a half years, the Germany native has transformed into one of the nation’s premier tight ends. Klein is ready to finish his amazing journey with a strong senior season at Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee before starting another one at Michigan.

“I’m trying to play a great last season, especially for the school,” Klein said. “I’m so thankful that they gave me an opportunity to come over here. Like coach always tells me, be a great high school player. I’m trying to end this chapter before I move on to Michigan. I can’t wait until the season officially starts.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Klein committed to Michigan over offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Nebraska, TCU, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and others last September.

Almost a full year later, Klein remains locked in with the Wolverines.

“I’m still fully solid,” Klein said. “I haven’t thought about going anywhere else. Even though there was a change from Coach (Sherrone) Moore to Coach (Jay) Harbaugh, nothing has changed in my opinion. Both are great coaches. Coach Harbaugh has a great history, especially coming from the Harbaugh family. I fully trust him.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}