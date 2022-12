He took to his social media account to make the news official on Monday

Michigan is set to lose another key piece to its 2021 team via the transfer portal. Tight end Erick All has announced his intentions to transfer from the program.

After sources told Maize & Blue Review that All intended to return to Ann Arbor for another season as soon as last week, it appears that All has changed course and decided to leave the program.

All has 54 receptions for 565 yards and 2 touchdowns in his career.

He was also named captain for the 2022 season.

Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.