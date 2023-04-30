Honigford began his career as an offensive lineman but made the position change to tight end in 2020 and 2021. With Michigan's renewed focus on running the ball, a thinner Honigford played like an extra more athletic offensive lineman on the outside.

A valuable contributor on special teams as well, Honigford has made an impact in many ways in his 6 years in Ann Arbor. No impact may have been bigger however than when Honigford in the summer of 2021 introduced his teammates to a song called "Pump it up". The British dance-pop song has become an anthem at Michigan Stadium.

You got to pump it up. Don’t you know? Pump it up.

JOEL HONIGFORD MICHIGAN CAREER

• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2022)

• Part of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines (2021-22), the first back-to-back winners in history

• Five-time letter winner (2018-19-20-21-22)

• Has appeared in 45 games in his career including 34 at tight end and on the offensive line, with six starts at tight end