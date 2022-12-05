Transfer portal season is officially underway and Michigan has lost a player in this cycle with tight end Louis Hansen announcing his intentions to depart from Ann Arbor. Hansen took to his social media accounts to make the news official.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgV29sdmVyaW5lIE5hdGlvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vTHU0UXpCcTF6byI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0x1NFF6QnEx em88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTG91aXMgSGFuc2VuIChATG91aWVoYW5zZW4y MCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Mb3VpZWhhbnNlbjIw L3N0YXR1cy8xNTk5ODI2OTQ0MjY2MTQ5ODkwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==